Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon’s Film Gets A ‘UA Certificate’; Run Time Out!

Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 has created a huge buzz around its release and has become one of the most anticipated films this Diwali. The comedy of errors starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and rest of the huge ensemble, has now received a UA certificate bringing in happy news for the makers.

Housefull 4 has received a UA certificate by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) with a runtime of 2 hours and 26 minutes. While the runtime seems to belong, the film is comedy around reincarnations and has an ensemble cast.

The cast of the film has been in the promotional spree from the past few days. We saw Akshay introducing the Bala challenge after he released the song from the film. The challenge caught up the pace and we saw the ranks of Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Sajid Nadiadwala and a few more accepting the challenge and grooving to the already trending dance number that originally features Akshay in his bald avatar.

Following the Bala challenge, two days ago, the cast did a promotional campaign with the Indian railway. The cast boarded a train with the media professionals and named it Housefull 4 Express, the event made headlines when the cast was seen having a ball with the media representatives playing Antakshari and Housie.

Alongside Akshay, Riteish, Bobby, and Kriti the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Jonny Lever, Chunky Panday in the ensemble. Directed by Farhad Samji the film is set for a release on October 25.

