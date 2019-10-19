Rita Ora Has An ‘Oops Moment’ As She Ends Up Flashing Her Lingerie In A Show In Mexico

Apart from her talent in Music, Singer Rita Ora is also known for her body confidence. time and again she has been seen rocking some unusual outfits and they had created a stir in the fashion circle. Seemed like recently the ball wasn’t in Rota’s court as she had an oops moment on stage in Mexico.

For an event in Mexico, the singer chose an all-black combination that complimented her perfect body and looked ravishing.

The 28-year-old flashed her bra underneath a sheer top which had a cold shoulder and a criss-cross lace-up detail on the sleeves. She also showed off her briefs underneath a pair of black chaps as she put on an energetic display at an event, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A couple of days ago we also saw Rita posting a few pictures of her in a bikini looking hot as usual and they were loved by her fans. Meanwhile, the singer recently took to social media to show off her curves during a getaway to Greece.

