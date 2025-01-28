While there are several singing reality shows like The Voice, American Idol, and more, The Masked Singer stands apart from this because of its unique concept. The series is now back with its thirteenth season and the fans are quite excited to watch the episodes and invest themselves in the fun show.

A brand new season promises a lot of new and exciting content for all the avid viewers and the audience and here’s everything we know about the upcoming season of The Masked Singer including who is on the panel of judges, when the season is officially releasing, where to watch and more.

The Masked Singer Season 13: Premiere Date & How To Watch

Season 13 of The Masked Singer will premiere on February 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu, Fox.com, and Tubi. When it comes to the series being on demand, it is available to watch and enjoy on Cox Contour TV, Direct TV, Dish, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Xfinity, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, and YouTube TV to name a few.

The Masked Singer Season 13: Panelists & Host

Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Rita Ora, are back on the panel. For the unversed, Rita replaced Nicole Scherzinger back in the 11th season. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon is also returning as the host.

The Masked Singer Season 13: Costumes

All the costumes have not yet been revealed but Paparazzo, Honey Pot, Ant, Fuzzy Peas, Coral, Cherry Blossom, Space Ranger, Bat, and Griffin have been confirmed by the network, much to the joy of the viewers.

The Masked Singer Season 13: What To Expect

Season 13 of The Masked Singer is described to be as “the luckiest, most fun season full of clues and special unmaskings with its all-new Lucky 13 theme,” as per the official release. Fox has also disclosed the existence of a brand new character called Lucky Duck. He is revealed to be “delightfully mischievous” and is expected to pop throughout the thirteenth season.

He will be offering “cheeky and luck-related clues” and will be unmasked at the end of the season. The description also teased, “There could be a very special connection to someone on the show.” Fans expressed their joy by commenting how excited and ready they are to witness the upcoming 13th season of The Masked Singer as well as solve the clues and identities.

Previous Season Of The Masked Singer

The 12th season of the show was won by Boyz II Men as Buffalos while Mario Barrett was the runner-up as the Wasp. The edition had 12 episodes and 15 contestants. It aired from September to December 2024 on Fox.

