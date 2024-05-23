One mask has taken it all! The Masked Singer Season 11 has ended, finally revealing the identities of the winner and the runner-up. After 14 unmaskings, it all came down to the final battle between Goldfish and Gumball on the Fox reality competition.

The two finalists gave stellar performances in the finale before the panelists, and the audiences voted to choose one as the winner. Goldfish and Gumball were eventually masked and revealed to be two popular actors.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Winner Announced

Goldfish has been declared the winner of The Masked Singer Season 11. She lifted the Golden Mask trophy, defeating Gumball based on judges’ and audiences’ votes in the season finale aired on May 22nd. The decision was made after each finalist gave two performances on the night.

Gumball took the stage first, impressing everyone with his performance of ‘Latch’ by Disclosure. When it was Goldfish’s turn, she performed a mesmerizing rendition of ‘Heart of Glass’ by Blondie. The two returned to the stage for their final performances, with Gumball singing ‘Renegade’ by Styx and Goldfish performing ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ by Elton John.

Goldfish and Gumball Unmasked

After the winner’s announcement, the runner-up, Gumball, was asked to unmask first, who revealed himself as Ginny & Georgia star Scott Porter. The 44-year-old actor disclosed that he never took professional music lessons. “I don’t have any actual, legitimate training. I started singing on street corners in Orlando, Florida when I was going to high school,” said Porter after the revelation.

“I auditioned for two years straight for Disney and couldn’t book a role. I didn’t know I could do this until tonight, but I’m so glad I did,” the runner-up added. It was time to unmask the winner, Goldfish, who revealed herself as High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens. The judges and the audiences erupted in joy as soon as the 35-year-old actress, currently pregnant with her first child, revealed her identity.

“I never knew it would give me the freedom to purely just do something that I love, and it’s been so long since I’ve been able to do that. It makes me so emotional because I do love it so much. It fills my soul, truly,” Hudgens said, reflecting on her time on the show after bagging the trophy.

All episodes of The Masked Singer Season 11 are streaming on Hulu.

