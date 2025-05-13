Fox has been the hub of a lot of exciting content, including reality shows, fictional dramas, comedies, and documentaries. The fall schedule for the network is now out (Via USA Today), and it includes some popular shows returning after renewal and some new series being ordered. Here’s the release schedule.

Fox TV: Scripted & Unscripted Renewals + New Shows

Scripted Series Renewals:

Fox has officially renewed the following scripted series:

Doc – Season 2

Murder in a Small Town – Season 2

Animal Control – Season 4

Bob’s Burgers – Season 16

Family Guy – Season 24

Going Dutch – Season 2

The Simpsons – Season 37

Grimsburg – Season 3

Krapopolis – Season 3

Universal Basic Guys – Season 2

Unscripted Series Renewals:

The unscripted lineup remains strong with these returning favorites:

Beat Shazam – Season 8

Don’t Forget The Lyrics – Season 4

Extracted – Season 2

The Floor – Season 4

Hell’s Kitchen – Season 24

Kitchen Nightmares – Season 3

LEGO Masters – Season 6

The Masked Singer – Season 14

Name That Tune – Season 6

Next Level Chef – Season 5

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – Season 4

Other shows set to return to the Fox screens include:

MasterChef

Bob’s Burgers

Grimsburg

Family Guy

The Great North

The Quiz with Balls

The 1% Club

The Snake

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

With such a diverse lineup, avid watchers of Fox are sure to get a variety of options to pick from, be it culinary reality shows, documentaries, game shows or drama series.

Rob Wade, the CEO of Fox Entertainment said, “Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, Fox delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun, and much-needed laughter.” He then added, “Next year, more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences beyond.”

Fox TV: Fall 2025 Release Schedule

The fall 2025 release schedule includes the following:

Name That Tune

Celebrity Weakest Link

Murder In a Small Town

Doc

The Floor

99 To Beat

Hell’s Kitchen

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

NFL

College Football Friday

Sports Saturday

Animation Encores

Universal Basic Guys

The Simpsons

Krapopolis

Bob’s Burgers

