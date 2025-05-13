Fox has been the hub of a lot of exciting content, including reality shows, fictional dramas, comedies, and documentaries. The fall schedule for the network is now out (Via USA Today), and it includes some popular shows returning after renewal and some new series being ordered. Here’s the release schedule.
Fox TV: Scripted & Unscripted Renewals + New Shows
Scripted Series Renewals:
Fox has officially renewed the following scripted series:
- Doc – Season 2
- Murder in a Small Town – Season 2
- Animal Control – Season 4
- Bob’s Burgers – Season 16
- Family Guy – Season 24
- Going Dutch – Season 2
- The Simpsons – Season 37
- Grimsburg – Season 3
- Krapopolis – Season 3
- Universal Basic Guys – Season 2
View this post on Instagram
Trending
Unscripted Series Renewals:
The unscripted lineup remains strong with these returning favorites:
- Beat Shazam – Season 8
- Don’t Forget The Lyrics – Season 4
- Extracted – Season 2
- The Floor – Season 4
- Hell’s Kitchen – Season 24
- Kitchen Nightmares – Season 3
- LEGO Masters – Season 6
- The Masked Singer – Season 14
- Name That Tune – Season 6
- Next Level Chef – Season 5
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test – Season 4
View this post on Instagram
Other shows set to return to the Fox screens include:
- MasterChef
- Bob’s Burgers
- Grimsburg
- Family Guy
- The Great North
- The Quiz with Balls
- The 1% Club
- The Snake
- Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service
With such a diverse lineup, avid watchers of Fox are sure to get a variety of options to pick from, be it culinary reality shows, documentaries, game shows or drama series.
Rob Wade, the CEO of Fox Entertainment said, “Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, Fox delivers a 2025-26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun, and much-needed laughter.” He then added, “Next year, more than ever, we’re bringing that promise to life with a terrific slate to delight our audiences beyond.”
View this post on Instagram
Fox TV: Fall 2025 Release Schedule
The fall 2025 release schedule includes the following:
- Name That Tune
- Celebrity Weakest Link
- Murder In a Small Town
- Doc
- The Floor
- 99 To Beat
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test
- NFL
- College Football Friday
- Sports Saturday
- Animation Encores
- Universal Basic Guys
- The Simpsons
- Krapopolis
- Bob’s Burgers
View this post on Instagram
For more such stories, check out TV updates!
Must Read: Paddington In Peru OTT Release Date Update: Here’s Where & When To Stream It Online Rent-Free!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News