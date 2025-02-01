It has been five days since Celebrity MasterChef started airing on Sony Entertainment Television and the Sony Liv app, and trust me, these five episodes have left me surprised at the hard work these celebs are putting on the show!

Right from episode 1, the makers – Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine, have made sure to keep the format of the show intact. So the 11 celebs, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Abhijeet Sawant, Faisal Shaikh, Kavita, Rajeev Adatia, Chandan Prabhakar, and Usha Nadkarni have been put to the grilling since day 1.

While judges Ranveer Shorey and Vikas Khanna made sure to mentor them and push their limits well, host and judge Farah Khan has also helped them shine better, supporting them and correcting them whenever they needed.

What is impressive is the amount of hard work these celebrities are putting into making this show a success. Getting prepped in kitchens and rehearsing their dishes, as many of them have shown in their vlogs. Even studying and taking notes for each and every task that arrives.

This has put a little suspicion upon the surprise reactions when the tasks are announced in the so-called reality television cooking show; for example, Mr. Faisu makes a dish called Baba Ghanoush in the premiere episode, but he prepped and rehearsed the dish, as shown in his daily vlog!

However, still the hard work and the effort that has been put to make the show a success is commendable and we already see the top 2 contestants being Dipika Kakar and Tejasswi Prakash, who are winning hearts with their absolute sincerity! In fact it is endearing to see Tejasswi grow and mature so beautifully in the passage of three reality shows – from Khatron Ke Khiladi to Bigg Boss to Master Chef!

Are We Ready For Bigg Boss Lite?

While every season there is a little bickering and competitive spirit, this year with the Celebrity MasterChef, this has gone a little overboard with Archana Gautam’s constant bickering and Usha Nadkarni’s impatient attitude and sly conversations. The show is already complete, and this Bigg Boss Lite version could probably be avoided!

The first week has wrapped up with Dipika Kakar replicating Vikas Khanna’s dish and earning an immunity pin for herself. Looking forward to the rest of the season.

