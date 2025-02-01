The BARC TRP report for week 3 of 2025 is out, and as expected, the finale of Bigg Boss season 18 has entered the list of top 10 Indian shows. However, it couldn’t find its spot in the top three TV shows. On the other side, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen a decrease in the ratings and went out of the top three spots. Also, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa made a smashing comeback to the first spot on the list. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the week 2 report, Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s Udne Ki Aasha was at the top among Indian shows, but in the week 3 report, it dropped to second place and secured a rating of 2.4. In week 2, Anupamaa was in second place, but in the third week of 2025, it returned to its top spot. Riding high on the loyal viewers base, the show secured a rating of 2.5. Last week, it had a rating of 2.4.

Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhumika Sharma’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took third place on the list of top 10 Indian shows. It received a rating of 2.2. Following it is Advocate Anjali Awasthi, enjoying a rating of 2.2. The highly popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai placed itself in the fifth position with a rating of 2.2.

The finale of Bigg Boss 18 took place in the third week. It grabbed the sixth position with a rating of 2.2. Considering the reality TV show’s popularity, the finale was expected to grab a higher position, but it failed to do so. Mangal Lakshmi grabbed the seventh position with a rating of 1.9.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains in the top 10 Indian TV shows, which is good considering the criticism over its degrading content. The bad thing is that in week 2, it was in the third position with a rating of 2.3. In week 3, it dropped to the eighth spot with a rating of 1.9. It’s a 17.39% decrease in ratings.

After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jhanak is placed in ninth position with a rating of 1.8. Parineetii grabbed the tenth position with a rating of 1.6.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Udit Narayan Reacts To Kissing A Fan On Lips But Old Videos With Alka Yagnik & Shreya Ghoshal Make Netizens Go, “Beta Kehta Hai Papa Naam Kharab…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News