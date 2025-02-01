Udit Narayan is currently drawing social media ire as a video of him kissing a female fan on the lips is going viral. And well, that’s not it! During the concert, the playback singer is seen involved in similar acts with many other ladies. Scroll below as netizens dig out old videos with Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik slamming the former Indian Idol judge.

About the infamous viral video

There’s no confirmation of the authenticity of the video. In fact, it is undated. It features Udit Narayan performing Tip Tip Barsa Pani on stage. A female fan invites him to take a selfie. He holds her hand and poses for the camera. What happens next is rather shocking. As the woman gets closer for a hug, the playback singer lands a kiss on her cheeks, as seen in the viral video.

The act does not stop there. As many other female fans get close for selfies, Udit Narayan is seen kissing their cheeks as well. There’s a lady in black who then gives him a peck on the cheek, but he instead goes for the lips. Netizens are in disbelief and disgusted with his behavior. Not only is the video going viral on social media platforms like X and Instagram, but a whole Reddit thread has been created.

Users are sharing glimpses of the old times when Udit Narayan also planted kisses on the cheeks of Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik. And not once, there have been multiple such instances.

A user shared a video of Udit Narayan unexpectedly getting close to Alka Yagnik and kissing her cheeks and reacted, “Did the same with Alka Yagnik too!”

There was another moment with Alka Yagnik making netizens go, “Found another one wtf is wrong with this guy”

Another shared a picture with Shreya Ghoshal and wrote, “Please stop.”

A user reacted, “Udit narayan tumhari awaaz me saadgi hai par aadmi ek number ke suar ho”

“He smooched the last girl on her lips like a molester. At least the other girls he kissed their cheeks,” read a comment.

“Beta keheta hai papa naam kharab karegaaaaa,” a user trolled.

Udit Narayan breaks silence on kissing controversy

Meanwhile, Udit Narayan has reacted to the controversy in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands… yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.”

