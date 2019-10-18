Housefull 4 Box Office: Where Will It Stand Amongst Highest Diwali Openers Like Thugs Of Hindostan, Happy New Year & Golmaal Again?

Diwali of 2019 is surely going to be a huge one with super consistent Akshay Kumar coming with his highly anticipated Housefull 4. Earlier, the movie was surrounded by the clouds of controversies due to #MeToo allegations on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar, but since then the movie has picked up the pace quite amazingly in its pre-release hype.

Housefull 4 with its ‘family-friendly’ genre, is set to roar at the box office and garner one of the biggest openings of the year. Interestingly, movies like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Happy New year and Golmaal Again released during Diwali festive season, are amongst all-time highest openers.

Speaking only about highest Diwali openings, Housefull 4 is looking forward to taking over Ra.One in the list and it will be aiming some more movies to surpass.

Let’s take a look at Highest Diwali openers of Bollywood, Housefull 4 will be targeting:

Thugs Of Hindustan (2018)- 50.75 crores

Happy New Year (2014)- 44.97

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)- 40.35 crores

Golmaal Again (2017)- 30.14 crores

Krrish 3 (2013)- 24.25 crores

Ra.One (2011)- 18 crores

The story of ‘Housefull 4‘ is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Slated for a release of October 26, Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also features Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey and other key roles.

