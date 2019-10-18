Thalaivar168: Keerthy Suresh To Be A Part Of The Rajinikanth Starrer?

Megastar Rajinikanth’s next which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 168 is yet to go on floors but the hype surrounding the film is already all over cine-goers. Rajini fans have been trending #Thalaivar168 across all social media platforms with every small detail and updates related to the film.

If the industry rumor mill is anything to go by, it is being speculated that the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer have approached actresses Jyotikha and Manju Warrier for the lead role opposite Thalaivar in his next.

Now as per the latest reports, the makers have also approached National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh to play the love interest of Rajini’s younger character in Thalaivar 168.

However, an official confirmation related to the film’s leading lady is yet to be made by the makers.

The tentatively titled Thalaivar 168, will be helmed by Surthai Siva and will be produced by Sun Pictures.

The megastar who is currently in the Himalayas for a spiritual break will start preparing for his role in Thalaivar 168 once he returns. The film is slated to go on floors in December.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth who was last seen on in Petta early this year will next be seen in A.R Murugadoss’ Darbar.

The actor in the Tamil venture will be seen in an action avatar and will be seen donning the role of a cop in the action venture.

Darbar has lady superstar aka Nayanthara opposite Rajini in lead. The film also has Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar along with Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and others in major roles.

Darbar is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions and is slated to hit big screens early next year on festive of Pongal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!