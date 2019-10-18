Alia Bhatt Shares ‘Priceless Moments’ With Pooja Bhatt From The Sets Of Sadak 2

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared some “priceless moments” with her “big sister” Pooja sister from the sets of “Sadak 2“.

Alia on Friday took to Instagram and Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Pooja sitting on a log. Alia is seen in a white tunic paired with light blue denims, while Pooja is sporting an all-black look.

Sharing these images, the Kalank actress captioned it with, “priceless moments with the big sister… #sadak2 #sadak2diaries… @ Mysore, Karnataka.”

Sadak 2, which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director, is a sequel to his own 1991 hit Sadak.

Sadak, a romantic thriller, featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.

Veteran actor, late Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance as Maharani in the film won millions of hearts, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood. The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie, “Taxi Driver“.

“Sadak 2” is scheduled to release on the 10th of July, 2020. The film directed by Mahesh Bhatt features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles!

