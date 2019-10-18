Tanushree Dutta Wants To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali But Alleges, “He Works With Top Stars Only”

Actress Tanushree Dutta came back to limelight last year after she trigger the #MeToo movement in Bollywood after digging out a decade old case against veteran actor Nana Patekar. And now, Tanushree has finally opened up about wanting to act again and this time with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali but she feels that the director works only with established stars and not actors like her!

Speaking about the second innings of her career, the Dhol actress said its been a long break for her from Bollywood but of all the recent work that she has seen, the Ram Leela director is on her top list for a potential collaboration!

Speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, Tanushree said, “It is a pretty wide jump for me but I watched the last couple of movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and loved them. I have always loved his films, his sensibility. I don’t know if he would work with someone like me because he works with top stars only. But I also have a very high self esteem, so I never say never.”

She further went on to say, “I know a lot of times you don’t even get the opportunity to audition for people you really want to work with because there is a business angle involved. When I was young, I was like, ‘I want to want to work with this director and that director’. I’ve stopped doing that. You put yourself in a place where you get disappointed.”

The actress who battles to divide her time between the US and India says that she is fully aware about the fact that it will be difficult for her to find new work now.

Tanushree concluded saying, “I have been out of the industry for ten years now. I don’t even have a management team. I have people managing my work but there are limitations when it comes to projects. I am also trying to find a good representation for myself for movies and acting projects.”

