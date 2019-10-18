Post Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon’s Collab For Bachchan Pandey CONFIRMED?

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon have been often spotted next to each other these days, credits to their upcoming Diwali release, Housefull 4. It is quite evident that the duo share a great bond, but what’s more exciting now are these latest reports that suggest that Akki is all set reunite with the actress in his next, Bachchan Pandey.

While both the projects are being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the makers along with Sajid have been quite impressed with Kriti’s performing skills. Rumours are currently rife that not just once, but Kriti’s name have been recommended multiple times while choosing a leading lady for Bachchan Pandey. And guess what, the team may just be going forward with the idea!

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Akshay and Kriti make a great pair in Housefull 4. Everyone in the film’s team is raving about what fantastic chemistry they share on-screen and how much they get along during shooting. So when the name of the female lead for Sajid bhai’s next production with Akshay came up, Kriti was highly recommended.”

Wow! It will be exciting to see them playing proper leads in Bachchan Pandey if that happens, contrary to Housefull 4 which has multiple pair in lead. Also, an interesting part is the fact that Akshay is also uniting with Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon for a music video! Looks like the Sanons are Khiladi Kumar’s new favourites!

Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Housefull 4 director, Farhad Samji, and is slated for a Christmas 2020 release.

Bachchan Pandey marks the tenth collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar.

The duo earlier worked together in films like “Heyy Babyy“, “Jaan-E-Mann“, “Waqt Humara hai” and the “Housefull” franchise.

