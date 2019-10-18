Shah Rukh Khan Has A Hilarious Take On Wife Gauri Khan Winning Design Person Of The Year Award

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and entrepreneur Gauri Khan who is known for her eclectic taste in transforming spaces has been making waves with her designs across a variety of projects. As an entrepreneur, she has carved a niche for herself today and is a name to reckon with in the design space.

Gauri has extended her design philosophy to interiors and also commercial spaces like retail outlets, restaurants, spas and turnkey projects. Apart from this Gauri Khan Designs is also involved in product designs, branding, endorsements, working with international designers and collaborations with local craftsmen and has managed to execute multiple projects all over the country.

The Gauri Khan Design store showcases furniture designed by Mrs Khan herself and reflects her keen eye for local and international designs. In 2016, she showcased her designs at Maison et Objet in Paris, it was a collection of Jaipur rugs created by women weavers of Rajasthan for ‘Tattvam’, the aim was to bring Indian crafts to the fore internationally. She has also associated with international labels including Roberto Cavalli and Ralph Lauren and brought them to the country.

Gauri Khan was felicitated with the ‘Design Person Of The Year’ at BW Future Of Design Summit & Awards 2019. Speaking at the event, Mrs. Khan, said, “Completing a project and seeing your designs coming to life…when I see a smile on my clients face that’s what keeps me going and keeps me inspired to do good work. My message to anyone out there, who is starting off, would be: If you’re focussed, and you are passionate about what you do, you will be a winner…you will be an achiever”.

Even Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and expressed his happiness in his own witty way. He wrote, “They say clothes don’t maketh the man…the man maketh the clothes etc…but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!!”

They say clothes don’t maketh the man…the man maketh the clothes etc…but the truth is whatever makeths the man is maketh by the woman!! Though have to add the Baazigar jeans were quite a riot!! https://t.co/DFXuIVD9Jb — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 17, 2019

The BW Future Of Design Summit & Awards 2019 recognize and felicitate the best prototype and finished designs by designers, architects, innovators and businesses. This exclusive event caters to products from across industries that are touching human lives and making them future ready.

The eminent jury comprised leaders of the highest quality including Hafeez Contractor (Architect), Pradyumna Vyas (Board member, WDO), Dr. Resul Pookutty (sound designer), Josy Paul (Chairman, BBDO), along with Revathy Kant (CDO, Titan) and Pratap Bose(Automobile Designer, Tata Motors).

Gauri Khan has won many recognitions for her work in the design space which includes the Excellence in Design Award at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards in 2018 and was also featured with the coveted Fortune India’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Business list for 2018.

Mrs Khan was also featured on the cover of Businessworld magazine’s October 2019 issue.

