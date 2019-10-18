When Akshay Kumar Made Riteish Deshmukh & Vidya Balan Do ‘Mwah Mwah’ To Each Other

Actor Akshay Kumar is quite a prankster and his “Housefull 4” co-star Riteish Deshmukh knows it well.

The two actors are busy promoting the multi-starrer in different cities, and Riteish went down memory lane and recalled how Akshay once played a prank on him during the shoot of their 2007 film “Heyy Babyy”.

Riteish said: “While we were shooting for ‘Heyy Babyy‘, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying ‘I love you muah, muah, muah’. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing ‘Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa (kisses)’ (laughs). When I saw the message, I was taken aback, wondering why Vidya sent the message to me, without knowing a message had gone to her from my phone. It was later that I figured that both our phones were with Akshay! He always plays pranks with all of us.”

Justifying himself, Akshay said: “Mazaa aata hai masti karne mein (it’s fun playing pranks).”

The actors were on the set of “The Kapil Sharma Show” where they discussed about pranks and more. On Wednesday, the team of ‘Housefull 4’ took a special train journey from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. Talking about the unique promotional activity, Akshay said: “Generally, we don’t spend much time with the media because of our busy schedules, so we decided to invite the media for our train journey so that we can have some fun together. The Government has just declared you can promote culture or cinema on private trains, so we are the first people to do that along with the media.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!