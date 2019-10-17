Housefull 4 Box Office Pre Release Buzz (8 Days Before): The BIG Festive Release Viewers Are Waiting For!

Housefull 4 Box Office Pre Release Buzz: A big-budget out and comedy film has been missing in Bollywood for quite a long time now. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl tried to fill void recently but it was not a big film.

Now all eyes are on upcoming biggie Housefull 4. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol & Kirti Kharbanda along with Rana Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Chunky Pandey and directed by Farhad Samji, this Diwali release promises everything that audience wants to watch in theatres on a festival period like Diwali.

But how is Housefull 4 trending 8 days before its release at the Box Office? Let’s check out-

Reach

Comedy genre is highly popular among the audience and then Housefull in its own is a Hit comedy franchise that has been entertaining the audience since 2010. Housefull 4 boasts of a spectacular cast with big names like Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon leading the pack. The trailer has done the trick and has promised a fun-filled affair. But that’s not all as the music promises to double the entertainment. Shaitaan Ka Saala is already a chartbuster and other songs are also picking up. Though the star cast has just started the promotions 1 week is enough to promote a film which already has so much going on its favour.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 8/10.

Buzz

Housefull franchise has two films in the 100 crores club and even the first film was among the top grossers of 2010. The audience has always loved Housefull films and the excitement is pretty visible this time as well.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 7/10.

With one more week remaining for the release of the film, Housefull 4 will definitely pick up more and will enjoy a great run at the Box Office.

