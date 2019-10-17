Marjaavaan: Romantic Track ‘Thodi Jagah’ By Arijit Singh From Sidharth Malhotra Starrer To Be Unveiled Tomorrow

Milap Zaveri’s directorial Marjaavaan is in buzz all over for all the right reasons. Post receiving an overwhelming response for the film’s first song, Tumhi Aana, the makers are all set to reveal yet another soothing song titled Thodi Jagah which has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh.

Marjaavaan actor Sidharth Malhotra took on his twitter handle to announce the same, as he tweeted: “Iss baar ishq bepanah hoga… jab @ArijitSingh_ ki awaaz mein

pyaar ka izhaar hoga. #ThodiJagah out tomorrow: http://bit.ly/ThodiJagah-Announcement …”

It was last month when the makers and the team Marjaavaan launched the trailer following which it received phenomenal response from cine-goers all across.

The action revenge starrer also stars versatile actor Ritiesh Deshmukh. Riteish in the film will be seen playing the antagonist.

It is for the second time where one will get to see Riteish in a negative role, as prior to Marjaavaan, the actor had played the antagonist in 2014 release Ek Villain.

Marjaavaan has Sidharth opposite Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria in lead.

The Sidharth, Ritiesh starrer is been produced by Bhushan Kumar under his production house T-Series and the film is slated to hit big screens on 15th November.

