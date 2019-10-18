Karvachauth 2019: Nick Jonas Writes A Heartfelt Note For Priyanka Chopra As Both Celebrate The Festival

Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas celebrated her first Karvachauth yesterday. The fans were desperately waiting to see their pictures and the couple fulfilled the demand by sharing really amazing and candid pictures of them celebrating the Indian festival together.

Nick took to Instagram and shared a couple of pics of them and wrote a heartfelt note about Priyanka and Karvachauth festival. He wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

Priyanka shared another heartwarming pic with Nick Jonas and wrote how she celebrated her first Karvachauth with hubby at his concert. Her caption read as saying, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! 😂❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #karwachauth”

Well, they are truly made for each other! Aren’t they?

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink which couldn’t do well at the Box Office.

Nick who loved the film earlier praised it on Instagram. “This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by Shonali Bose’s direction. Priyanka Chopra, I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film,” Nick wrote, as he shared a poster of the film.

