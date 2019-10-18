Badhaai Ho Earned Over 100 Crores But Ayushmann Khurrana Remembers It Beyond Box Office On Its 1st Anniversary 

The Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho turned one on October 18, and the actor says the film that dealt with the topic of middle-aged pregnancy will always be special to him because it was his first 100-crore superhit.

On the film’s first anniversary, Ayushmann said: “‘Badhaai Ho‘ gave me my first Rs 100 crore superhit. So, it will always be a very special film in my filmography. I think I pushed the envelope a little bit further by choosing another script that was about a taboo topic that was not explored in detail. I wanted to tell the story of what a family goes through if a middle-aged couple suddenly gets pregnant.”

“It gave people a lot of laughs but I hope it also taught people more about love, unconditional love. It was meant to trigger a thought, spark a conversation and I’m delighted that ‘Badhaai Ho‘ did all this in its own unique way,” he added.

Ayushmann calls Badhaai Ho, which also featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra, a brilliantly written film.

“I have always chosen films because of their uniqueness of content and ‘Badhaai Ho’ was a script that I wanted to back from the word go. It was a brilliant idea and an even more brilliant script written by Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava.

“It was incredibly directed by Amit Sharma, who I consider, one of the best directors of today’s time and I applaud our producer Priti Sahani for her vision to back this film,” he said.

Meanwhile, his latest release, “Dream Girl“, has become his highest grossing movie till date.

