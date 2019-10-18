Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Rana Daggubati To Collab For A Creature Film?

Arjun Kapoor might not have a very good time in the recent past at the box office but the actor still remains under filmmakers’ radar whenever there’s casting in process. While he’s currently working on Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Arjun has reportedly been approached for a creature film alongside Down South star Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh which will revolve around crocodiles.

A recent report suggests that the actor has already been approached for the film and are in conversation with the makers regarding the same. The project will be helmed by debutante director Neha Rakesh under Ronnie Screwvala’s banner. “Arjun is in talks with the makers. He found the concept interesting. Besides him, there are two more important characters in the story for which Rana Daggubati and Rakul Preet Singh have been approached.”

“The first stage of recce is already underway, and the film is expected to roll in the first half of 2020. A lot of training will be involved before the actors start shooting for the VFX-heavy film,” reveals a source close to Mumbai Mirror.

Given the last RSVP film, Uri: The Surgical Strike which starred Vicky Kaushal and turned out be a blockbuster at the box office, and Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar’s The Sky Is Pink which may not have worked really well at the Indian ticket windows but received a standing ovation at TIFF 2019 – this project with such strong co-stars could be a turning point for Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently busy with the period drama Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl amongst others.

The movie will witness its theatrical release on December 6, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!