BJP’s Star Campaigner Sunny Deol & His Iconic “Hindustan Zindabad Tha, Hai Aur Rahega” Are Hyping Up The Election Mood

Yesteryear superstar Sunny Deol might not be so active on the big screen, but has surely started his new innings in politics with a bang. During the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the veteran actor emerged victorious from Gurdaspur constituency by beating Sunil Jakhar. While he is seen to be fully indulged with political activities, the glimpses of his filmy keeda are spotted even during his party’s campaigning.

Ahead of the anticipated state assembly elections of Haryana, BJP MP Sunny Deol is visiting places in the state as a star campaigner for minister Captain Abhimanyu. The voting is to be held on 21st October and the actor has his unique way of creating an awareness amongst voters by delivering some of his cracking dialogues.

While campaigning for Captain Abhimanyu, he said, “This time I have come with folded hands to seek your blessings for Captain (Abhimanyu). You all have heard me say ‘tarikh-par-tarikh’ (dates after dates), but remember the October 21 ‘tarikh’ (date), remember we have to make him victorious.” He was addressing people in Narnaund.

He also sparked an excitement amongst people by chanting his all time favourite line, “Hindustan zindabad tha, hai aur rahega” from Gadar.

“I am overwhelmed by your love. We will always remain connected with you. I have come here for Captain (Abhimanyu). He helped me in Gurdaspur and gave me encouragement as I am new in this field (politics). Now, it is his turn and I have come here to give him a boost,” he concluded.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!