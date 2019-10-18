Priyanka Chopra Celebrated An ‘Unforgettable’ First Karwa Chauth With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a loved couple and more than them, their fans were excited to see what the two were doing on their first Karwa Chauth. Yes, Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after their wedding in November 2018 in the US and she did it very in a very unique style.

We all are aware that Nick has been busy with his many music concerts and on the day of Karwa Chauth too, the singer was performing with his brothers in San Diego. Priyanka made sure she did not miss her first Karwa Chauth and flew to his concert to celebrate it with hubby Nick Jonas.

In the few posts shared by Priyanka, we can see her sitting next to Nick all happy. Our desi girl has adorned a beautiful saree for the festivities and looks absolutely ethereal in it. She captioned her image as, “Karwa Chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember!”

The actress was later seen shaking her legs at the concert with her friends as well. Priyanka was accompanied by Anusha Dandekar, Cavanaugh James and Michael Deleasa for the concert.

The actress even treated her fans with a few pictures from her prep for the Karwa Chauth. She shared the Mehendi design she opted for the festivities and showed off her new red bangles as well. Priyanka wore the bangles and a sindoor with her western ensemble at the concert as well.

Nick too was quick enough to post a sweet message for his wife. He posted a cute picture with Priyanka and wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

Well, these two are always setting new couple goals for everyone, right?

Back in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too celebrated Karwa Chauth. The divas even treated their fans with their pictures from the festivities.

