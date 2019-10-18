Thala60: Boney Kapoor’s Next Starring Superstar Ajith Kumar To Have A Mahurat Shot Today

Post success of their last Tamil release Nerkonda Paarvai, the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor is all set to team for yet another film project which has been trended by fans as #Thala60.

The latest news related to the film is, #Thala60 will be officially be launched today afternoon with a pooja in Chennai.

Following which the Thala fans can’t contain their excitement as they took on Twitter to trend #THALA60PoojaDay.

Talking about the film, except for Ajith the makers are yet to finalize the rest of the cast.

There have been reports doing rounds about the makers approaching Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh opposite Ajith.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be made by the makers.

If reports are to believed, Ajith in #Thala60 will be seen in an action avatar, as the actor will be seen playing a cop.

The Viswasam actor has been in news from the past number of days following his new look, as the actor who usually sports salt-and-pepper look was recently sported by his fans with black hairdo and moustache looking much younger.

Thala 60 is expected to go on floors by November end and it will be produced under Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP.

