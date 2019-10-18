Amitabh Bachchan Admitted For Routine Check-Up & NOT For A Major Health Condition

Since the news of megastar Amitabh Bachchan being admitted at the hospital for the past three days started making rounds over the internet fans were left worried and confused. It is now that we have got a confirmation that Big B did visit the hospital but not due to any serious health issue.

There were numbers of speculation made over social media when the news of Big B being admitted broke. While some were hinting a major medical condition, there were also rumours that he is admitted for a liver transplant. There was thus no clarity on it yet.

Turns out that the megastar made a visit to the hospital for a regular checkup. A source confirmed this to PTI. “Mr Bachchan had come for a routine check-up,” said the source.

Big B yesterday on Twitter wished his fans on the occasion Karwa Chauth. The megastar also celebrated 77th birthday recently on October 11. Reports also suggest that he has been kept in a special ward and the family is making a regular visit.

On the work front, Big B has a good number of projects lined up including his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has wrapped up Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehra. He recently finished shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s big film Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

