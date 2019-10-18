Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Finally Gets Its Release Date

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil yesterday took on Twitter to announce the release date of one of the much-anticipated releases down south.

As Bigil‘s production team AGS Entertainment tweeted: #Thalapathy’s #Bigil will hit screens worldwide on 25th October 2019! Indha Deepavali Nambaldhu! #Verithanam #PodraVediya #BigilDiwali @actorvijay @Atlee_dir @arrahman #Nayanthara @archanakalpathi @Screensceneoffl @SonyMusicSouth #BigilReleaseDate

It was early this week the Vijay starrer was passed by the censor board with U/A certificate without a single cut. The run time of Bigil will be 2 hours and 58 minutes.

The film’s trailer which was revealed last weekend, is on a record-breaking spree as it garnered over 30 million views and has also gone on to become the most liked trailer on YouTube with a whopping 2.1 million likes that too in a span of less than 5 days.

Talking about the film, Bigil has Vijay in dual roles. As the actor will be seen playing Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also as Rayappan a local don.

The film also stars actress Nayanthara along with Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The Vijay starrer is been helmed by Atlee Kumar. It is for the third time where the actor-director duo of Vijay and Atlee have teamed up for a film project after Theri and Mersal.

Songs of Bigil has been composed by Musical genius A.R Rahman.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!