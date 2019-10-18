When Robert Pattinson Beat Himself Up On The Sets Of The Lighthouse!

The Twilight star Robert Pattinson used to beat himself up on the set while shooting for “The Lighthouse“.

In an interview to Mr Porter, Pattinson’s co-star from the film, Willem Dafoe shared that Pattinson used to beat himself up on the sets of the film to get into character for the horror drama, reports metro.co.uk.

He said: “He’s not interested in craft, I think. He wants to throw himself into deep water and he feels like it will only be true if he’s drowning. For me that seemed wacky. But I’m not trying to judge. He has a good sense of the visual, of what’s needed in a close-up. Sometimes he’d beat himself up so bad. He’d stick his fingers down his throat, things like that.”

Pattinson had previously opened up on what he put himself through in order to personify Ephrain, who slowly descended into madness because of mundane task after mundane task in the “The Lighthouse”.

He used to carry out chores such as cleaning, scrubbing floors and carrying coal.

Pattinson is also set to play the character of the iconic superhero Batman in the 2021 film.

