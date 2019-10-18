Battle Of Bald Continues As Ujda Chaman Director Alleges Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala Makers ‘Are In Panic Mode’

Things took a turn when makers of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala swapped their dates with Marjaavaan. Now, the movie is all set to clash at the box office with Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman which has a similar concept, and this ‘bald battle’ is turning people haywire with both parties hitting each other time and again.

While Ujda Chaman makers stuck to their date since Day 1, the makers of Bala seemed to be in bit of a confusion and underwent changes thrice before coming to a final decision. Owing to the same, now director Abhishek Pathak has taken a dig at the other party in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek said, “I am confident in my film, and the way the trailer has been appreciated only makes me happier. As far as star power is concerned, I know Bala has a star-like Ayushmann (Khurrana) and nobody can deny that. They know my film doesn’t have a big star, but Sunny (Singh) has done Pyaar Ka Punchanama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which has done 100 crore business. Coming on the same day will damage the industry revenue. I don’t know what made them announce the dates thrice; it seems they are in panic mode. We came before them, so I don’t know why were they so confused about their release date”

Also, recently the producer of Ujda Chaman, Kumar Mangat, revealed that he would be taking a legal course against the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. He would urge the court to stop the theatrical release of Bala which is scheduled for just a day before his movie.

