BREAKING!! Priyanka Chopra & Parineeti Chopra Are The NEW Anna & Elsa In Frozen 2 (Hindi)

Earlier today Priyanka Chopra shared her first Karwa Chauth pictures with husband Nick Jonas and we just can’t get enough of these two. But what has got us excited is that Priyanka just broke the news of dubbing for Disney’s Hindi version of Frozen 2 along with sissy Parineeti Chopra!

Sharing the news on Instagram and PeeCee wrote, “Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. #Frozen2 in theatres on 22nd November 2019. @parineetichopra @disneyfilmsindia #frozensisters”

With Frozen being a billion-dollar franchise that’s earned accolades aplenty, the sequel is set to feature a gripping story-line, characters and once again provide a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression. Having emerged as a household brand that parents and every young girl looks up to, Indian audiences are sure to regale in this new avatar of Elsa and Anna that has 2 of Bollywood’s most popular actresses lend their voice too!

Speaking about being a part of the Frozen franchise Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, “Elsa is a fictional character who’s known to be strongly-opinionated and level headed, traits that I deeply connect with. This not only made me want to be part of the film, but also gives me a wonderful opportunity to present one of the most-successful animated films to our local audiences. My happiness just goes up a notch knowing that Parineeti will be voicing Anna’s character. The two of us have never worked together before and this seems like a perfect movie to come together and an experience that I am going to cherish forever.”

Confirming the announcement, actress Parineeti Chopra said, “You don’t need to be an actress to dream of being a Disney princess!! I absolutely loved the first film, it’s my favourite animation film but never thought that I’d get to voice Anna. But of course the real cherry on the cake is that I’ve been cast in a film about sisters with my real life sister!! While dubbing we would keep laughing about the fact that we are actually like our characters in real life! Mimi didi is totally like Elsa and I’m totally like Anna! This is why this movie will always be special. I can’t wait for the audience response.”

“With Elsa and Anna, both sisters, boasting their own fan following amongst young girls world over, having Priyanka and Parineeti to voice these two felt no less than perfect. From being just a character, Elsa has grown to be no less than a superhero that girls around the world now connect with. She, along with Anna, continue to empower girls owing to their powerful personalities. The bond between the two is so strong that we wanted to bring in a real sibling duo for these two roles. The chemistry that we are looking for is something that Priyanka and Parineeti bring with them and is sure to elevate the film-watching experience.” said Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India.

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 22, 2019.

