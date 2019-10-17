Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Missed Her Sargi While Husband Ritesh Is Also Fasting For Her On Karwa Chauth

As many actresses from the industry are all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth, how can one forget the most newly married Rakhi Sawant who was all over the headlines for her marriage with her mysterious husband Ritesh. The actress in an update on her social media told her fans that she forgot to eat Sargi and her husband Ritesh is also fasting for her.

Rakhi known for her whacky Instagram posts and funny content took the Instagram by storm with her wedding announcement and everyone is still busy who this mysterious man Ritesh is. Today while updating people about Karwa Chauth, Rakhi who is celebrating her first fasting missed eating Sargi because she slept through it. Sargi is a platter of healthy food items that mother in law gifts to her daughter in law to keep her up throughout the fast.

She went ahead to say how she was feeling dizzy and weak since she didn’t have anything for the whole day. Rakhi further revealed that her husband is also fasting for her. But she deleted the video later.

In the past when Rakhi was asked about her husband she said, “He is a Hindu NRI and I am a Christian, so I did a court marriage and had a Catholic wedding. The wedding was intimate with just family members. My husband works with Donald Trump’s company as an employee.” Further, when asked how they met and fell in love, Rakhi had stated, “He WhatsApped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back.”

