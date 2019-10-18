Parineeti Chopra’s Proactive Approach To Bag Shah Rukh Khan’s Next?

Fans are eagerly waiting for an announcement regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s next project and some recent reports are stating that it might come out on star’s birthday i.e. on 2nd November. Amidst all such reports, Parineeti Chopra recently visited Red Chillies Entertainment’s office, which has surely intrigued the movie buffs.

Speaking about Parineeti’s visit to SRK’s Red Chillies, a trade source revealed as “It is a normal procedure to make sure that they are top of the mind recall when any big star or maker is casting for his films. Red Chillies is always a part of all the films he does, and hence he will be the producer as well when he announces the project. Hence heroines desirous to being cast in Khan’s films will be meeting him,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

Does Parineeti’s visit has any connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s next, only time will tell, but one thing is for sure that we all are rooting crazily for an official announcement to come.

Speaking about Parineeti, she will be seen in upcoming movies like Saina Nehwal biopic, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

On last Tuesday, Parineeti shared her picture from training sessions of Saina Nehwal biopic, by saying that the shoot will begin very soon.

Parineeti on Tuesday took to her social media, where she shared a photograph of herself from her practice sessions.

“Getting there… shoot begins SOOOON! #SainaNehwalBiopic,” Parineeti captioned it. The actress looked fit and ready.

