Panipat: Arjun Kapoor’s Transformation Into Character Will Blow Your Mind!

After a smashing debut with Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor’s ride in Bollywood is pretty a rollercoaster one. Though he is said to have the potential to make it big, there have been no money spinners under his name as such for quite a long time now. Arjun has delivered some impressive performances in movies like 2 states and Ki & Ka and of late, the 33-year-old is signing some interesting scripts to watch out for. Yesterday, all of a sudden, the actor dropped his muscular look for upcoming Panipat, which saw jaw-dropping reactions coming in.

Arjun Kapoor who is currently preparing for his role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, shared his bulky and muscular look on his official Twitter handle. He captioned it as ” Warrior mode on !!! #Panipat”

Expectedly, the picture received praiseworthy reactions from the fans and his buddy Riteish Deshmukh too, couldn’t control himself from commenting on the look.

Well, it seems, Arjun Kapoor is undergoing some appreciable transformation and we wish that the actor gets his due for it.

Panipat depicts the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat.

It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

