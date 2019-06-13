Bharat Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Manages To Stay Stable After A Significant Drop!

Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat is maintaining a bit stable trending at the box office, after witnessing an unexpected drop on first Monday. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in lead, the movie is already Bollywood’s second highest grosser of 2019 after Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Yesterday, Bharat added another 8.30 crores in its total and now it seems like the movie is enjoying a stable run with a minimal expected drop, but the overall weekdays’ collection is on the lower side.

Now, according to the early trends, Bharat has collected in the range of 6.50-7.50 crores* on first Wednesday. The grand total after 8 days theatrical run stands at 174.10-175.10 crores* and it is pretty much assured that the movie to make a swift entry into the 200 crore club with practically no competition at the ticket windows.

Speaking about the lifetime collection, the movie is currently in the wait and watch the situation.

Yesterday, Salman Khan made it official that the anticipated clash between his upcoming Inshallah and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi is averted.

“Sooryavanshi” features Bollywood’s ‘khiladi’ Akshay Kumar in high-octane sequences, while “Inshallah” is going to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman made the announcement with a photograph in which Rohit and he are twinning in black.

“I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it…Rohit’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ releasing on March 27, 2020,” the “Dabangg” actor wrote along with a photograph of himself posing with Rohit.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!