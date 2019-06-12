Esha Gupta Erupts Over The ‘Server Down’ Issue Of Aadhar Help Center!

Bollywood’s hot actress from Rustom, Esha Gupta is always famous for putting up sizzling photos on social media. Recently the actress took to Twitter to announce on how her twitter handle went down. The actress who was last seen in Total Dhamaal informed her followers about the server of Aadhar being down since the last 3 days. Gupta was trying to get in touch with could not.

However, failing on resolving the issue, Esha Gupta blasted out on the Aadhar Help Center when they asked DM the error she was facing it. Denying their request, Esha instead calls it ridiculous. This was really dramatic!

Taking it to Twitter, Esha Gupta writes on her post, “I had submitted my request for details update. And every time I call the number provided, the personals say – your server is down. M not sending dm. Imagine people who can’t tweet you, what they must be going through, ridiculous”.

I had submitted my request for details update. And every time I call the number provided, the personals say – your server is down. M not sending dm. Imagine people who can’t tweet you, what they must be going through, ridiculous https://t.co/dBiYKy4uoS — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) June 12, 2019

A few hours ago, the Raaz 3 actress had posted another tweet regarding the same. She wrote, “Well good news is server of @UIDAI has been down since 3 days.. bad news is I still can’t do anything about it.. thanks for this, can’t travel without this…”

Even in the past, the actress was mercilessly trolled for her comments on Nigerian football player Alexander Iwobi. She had commented on his looks. The Raaz 3 actress is all set to play a rough and tough cop in Ashok Nanda’s upcoming action drama, One Day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!