Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for bold and straightforward statements. She has defended Kangana all several occasions by speaking against some big names in Bollywood. Just a while ago, Rangoli shared a post in which she praised her beloved sister for her selfless nature towards her family. Reacting to the post, a user made a blunt comment to which Rangoli responded strongly by giving a reference of the relation between Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Rangoli mentioned about an incident about the ongoing construction of their house in Kullu. She just asked Kangana for some suggestions about the design and was overwhelmed to see that her sister’s excitement into the project.

WHAT! Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina Roshan Called & Messaged Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel For Apologizing
In the second post, she continued talking about her sister’s giving attitude towards her family. Her caption reads, “(Contd)….for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday”.

One user reacted on her post quiet bluntly by quoting, “Arey yaar everyone love their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What’s new in it?”

Following the user’s reaction, blasted out by giving a reference to the relation between Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Her tweets read: “Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd)”

“(Contd)..when Kangana & Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming…(contd)”

“(Contd)…. day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings”.

