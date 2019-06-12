WHAT! Hrithik Roshan’s Sister Sunaina Roshan Called & Messaged Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel For Apologizing

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for bold and straightforward statements. She has defended Kangana all several occasions by speaking against some big names in Bollywood. Just a while ago, Rangoli shared a post in which she praised her beloved sister for her selfless nature towards her family. Reacting to the post, a user made a blunt comment to which Rangoli responded strongly by giving a reference of the relation between Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Rangoli mentioned about an incident about the ongoing construction of their house in Kullu. She just asked Kangana for some suggestions about the design and was overwhelmed to see that her sister’s excitement into the project.

Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures…(contd) pic.twitter.com/lBX5yAWZr7 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

In the second post, she continued talking about her sister’s giving attitude towards her family. Her caption reads, “(Contd)….for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday”.

(Contd)….for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday 💕 pic.twitter.com/JO4Pfy6wEr — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

One user reacted on her post quiet bluntly by quoting, “Arey yaar everyone love their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What’s new in it?”

Following the user’s reaction, blasted out by giving a reference to the relation between Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.

Her tweets read: “Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd)”

Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends…. (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

“(Contd)..when Kangana & Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming…(contd)”

(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming…(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

“(Contd)…. day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings”.

(Contd)…. day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings. — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!