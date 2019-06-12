Arjun Kapoor: “Eden Hazard Makes Football Look Fluid & Simple”

Actor Arjun Kapoor met Eden Hazard and said that the Belgium forward makes football look fluid and simple.

Arjun on Tuesday posted a black and white photograph of himself along with Hazard and captioned it: “Haven’t got a chance to thank this legend… been a Chelsea Football Club fan since I was 13 and after Gianfranco Zola, if there was any playmaker who made football look so fluid and simple then it was Eden Hazard.”

The “India’s Most Wanted” actor described the footballer’s game.

“His touch is sublime. He is perhaps too selfless when he plays and looks like he is having so much fun playing with a smile on his face. Thank you for making Stamford Bridge the garden of Eden. Been a pleasure watching you all these years, meeting you and watching you play in flesh and blood.”

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for “Panipat“, which will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat.

It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

