VIDEO: When Ram Charan Went Shirtless For His Idol Salman Khan!

VIDEO: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Bharat, and Tollywood actor Ram Charan share a good equation with each other. Everyone knows that Bhaijaan’s trainer Rakesh Udiyar is also a fitness coach of Ram Charan. It’s said that under the guidance of Udiyar, Charan has maintained his physique.

During a recent interview with Charan’s wife Upasna Kamineni, who is also the Editor of the wellness magazine “B Positive”, Salman spoke about a moment he had with Ramgasthalam actor. Upasana during her conversation with Salman revealed that Ram Charan was so motivated that he removed his shirt during his meet with Salman Khan. Further asking Salman Khan if she should release their photo, to which, the Bharat actor replied, “You must release it if I’m not with the shirt off. It is a picture, I remember it.”

Upasana is known to conduct celeb interviews on her Youtube channel talking about the varied celebrity fitness. This time, she got none other than India’s fitness brand ambassador Salman Khan, whose shirtless poses are always a super hit.

Ram Charan is currently one of the finest actors of the South Indian film industry. He also happens to be an amazing dancer, producer and entrepreneur. Over the past few years, the actor has given numerous hit movies including Yevadu, Magadheera, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and many others.

On the other hand Salman was seen in Bharat which is the third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar, depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Tabu.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!