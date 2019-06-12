Salman Khan’s 2727 Crores – BLOCKBUSTER KHAN & His Contribution To The Industry Over Last Decade!

Salman Khan is one of the biggest Bollywood stars of current times. Every year, Bhaijaan of Bollywood comes and showers the industry with blockbuster(s).

In the last 10 years, he has emerged one of the biggest contributors of the B-Town and the distributors and exhibitors literally wait for his films. 2018 and 2019 (so far) hasn’t been really good for him but we know that he will make a grand comeback, what with an interesting lineup of films like Dabangg 3, Inshallah and Kick 2.

Meanwhile, Let’s have a look at how the last 10 years have been for Salman and how much he has contributed to the industry year-on-year.

Year 2010

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Dabangg released in which he played the character of a policeman named Chulbul Pandey. The character became iconic and Dabangg turned to be a successful franchise. The first part scored 138.88 crores at the Box Office and our Bhaijaan made a stunning entry in the 100 crores club. And it was just a start.

Year 2011

The year began for Salman with a comedy film Ready. The movie became yet another 100 crore grosser for Salman as it earned 120 crores. He continued the streak with yet another blockbuster and his biggest one. Bodyguard released on Eid 2011 and earned 142 crores.

His total contribution to the industry in that year was 262 crores.

Year 2012

Salman Khan reunited with Katrina Kaif and Kabir Khan directed Ek Tha Tiger which broke the previous records of Salman Khan by leaps and bounds. The film earned 198 crores at the box office.

In the same year, Salman came up with the sequel to Dabangg which did a business of 158.50 crores. The total contribution of Salman in that year was 356.5 crores.

Year 2013

It was a break for Salman as his Jai Ho got pushed.

Year 2014

Jai Ho released and disappointed. The film couldn’t perform as per the expectations of industry and fans because of the average content but it still crossed the 100 crores mark and earned 111 crores at the box office.

The superstar covered up the losses with his next release in the same year i.e. Kick. The film was not just his highest grosser of the year but also got him an entry in the 200 crore club. Kick collected 233 crores at the Box Office. The total contribution was 344 crores.

Year 2015

Now, this was a big year for Salman Khan. His Bajrangi Bhaijaan got him both critical acclaim and success. BB became his first film to enter the 300 crores club as it was widely loved by the public. The film earned 320.34 crores.

Salman followed it up with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film was expected to do wonders at the Box Office and it opened on the same lines. The opening was historic but somehow due to average content, it dropped rapidly. Still, the film managed to cross the 200 crore mark as it did a business of 207.40 crores.

The total contribution for that year was 527.74 crores.

Year 2016

Salman Khan had a single release in 2016 and it was Sultan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film had Salman and Anushka Sharma in lead. The sports and romance drama was loved by the audience and was yet another 300 crore grosser for the superstar. It did a business of 300.45 crores.

Year 2017

The year started with a disappointment for Salman. His Eid release Tubelight was a big box office failure, still, managed to rake 121.25 crores.

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger brought him back to the game. The film starring him and Katrina Kaif in lead proved to be his highest grosser ever as it did a business of 339.16 crores.

The total contribution of Salman Khan’s films in the year 2017 was 460.41 crores.

Year 2018

Salman Khan’s Eid 2018 release, Race 3 was yet another disappointment. The film could manage just 169 crores at the Box Office and there was no other release that year.

Year 2019

Eid 2019 release, Bharat was expected to do huge business at the Box Office. The film opened on expected lines but started dropping in weekdays. Monday and Tuesday showed quite noticeable drops after a not-so-great weekend and the film managed to earn 167.60 crores in 7 days. Looking at the current trend, it will find difficult to touch the 200 crore mark.

Nevertheless, Salman Khan is no doubt a big superstar. Leave apart a few disappoints, his contribution to the industry is immense. It won’t take anything but a right for him to deliver yet another big blockbuster. Don’t you agree?

