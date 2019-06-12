Sooryavanshi: Release Date CHANGED! Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty Are Coming Earlier & ‘Bro’ Salman Khan Is The Reason!

It’s OUT! After much anticipation, Akshay Kumar , Katrina Kaif & Rohit Shetty’s cop drama finally has a release date and we certainly can’t keep calm. What’s more exciting is the fact the brother Salman Khan has made the announcement clearly quashing all the rumours of a clash with Inshallah, which is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Salman took to his Twitter and made the annoucement as he wrote, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.” His tweet came in reference with the rumours which suggested that the movie will clash with Salman’s upcoming, Inshallah, alongside Alia Bhatt, set for an Eid 2020 release. Clearly, the duo has worked it out within themselves and it’s the pure bro code we all need to witness. Now, that all is well and Sooryavanshi has been preponed too, it’s a win-win for us! Are y’all excited?

I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it… #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020. pic.twitter.com/KGHsej3Bow — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Meanwhile, rumours are also rife that a Chulbul Pandey & Singham crossover is happening and this Tweet also seems to be one of the hints to it. Reports furthermore suggested that Salman had pitched the idea of Chulbul Pandey and Singham crossover to Rohit earlier. Only time will tell if that’s working out!

“Sooryavanshi” features actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. In the movie, he is essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film “Simmba“.

