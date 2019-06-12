Prabhudheva On Dabangg 3 & Rowdy Rathore 2: “People Expect More; We Try To Give More”

Prabhudheva started this year with the Tamil comedy film “Charlie Chaplin 2“, a sequel to the 2002 movie “Charlie Chaplin“. His recent release, “Devi 2“, also happens to be a sequel. It’s not just his acting projects that are full of sequels, but also his directorial’s, including Salman Khan-starrer “Dabangg 3“. He says more than challenges, it’s about hard work as people expect more and in return, he tries to give them more.

His 2012 directorial “Rowdy Rathore” is also expected to get a sequel soon.

Asked about the challenges of working on a sequel, Prabhudheva told IANS in a telephonic interview: “Challenges are there, but you have to put in hard work. People expect more. We try to give more. So, there is hard work.”

Since the 1980s, the National Award winner, popularly known as the Indian Michael Jackson, has been juggling between Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam film industries as a dancer, actor and director. Going by the trend, a lot of Hindi filmmakers remake south Indian movies. Is the south Indian film industry better than Bollywood in terms of storyline?

“Everywhere people are talented…both ways, goods things are happening. Also, it is not a new trend. Tamil films are also made from Hindi. It’s just that now because of social media, YouTube…so many people are getting to know about it,” said the “Kaadhalan” actor.

Whether it is region or genre, the artiste likes to experiment. His next film “Khamoshi” is ready to hit the screens on June 14 in Hindi. It will present him in a different avatar.

“‘Khamoshi‘ is a thriller. It’s the first time I am doing a thriller, so I am excited. It is something new for me. Let’s see how people react to it,” said the multi-talented artiste, whose forte lies in dance and action movies.

Going by its trailer, the film, helmed by Chakri Toleti, looks like a remake of the 2016 Hollywood slasher film “Hush”.

“I don’t know how much of a serial killer (role it is). But no, the makers didn’t say that it is a remake of a film. I don’t know. I haven’t seen the film also,” said Prabhudheva.

It is a new area for him, but no special preparation went into it.

“We go and act. That’s it,” he shared.

But was he nervous while taking up a film like this?

“No. We go with the flow only. Not only this film, every film is important for us. Then it’s the audience,” he said.

His contribution to the film industry has been huge, which is why he was also honoured with Padma Shri — India’s fourth highest civilian honour — earlier this year.

Career-wise, things are more or less the same for him, but he recalls his parents being thrilled about him getting the honour.

“It was a good feeling. My mother and father were so happy… Rest, you have to work. That’s it,” Prabhudheva signed off.

