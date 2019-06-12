It was recently confirmed that Deepika Padukone has signed the dotted line for the upcoming Kabir Khan film ’83 starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film that is based on India’s World Cup victory features Deepika in the role of Romi Bhatia – the wife of Kapil Dev, which is being played by Ranveer. It will be the first time that Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in a film after their November 2018 wedding.

The Simmba actor took to the social media and made the announcement of Deepika coming on board for ’83. He tweeted a picture of himself with Deepika and Kabir and captioned, “drum roll.”

“All smiles as All-star @deepikapadukone joins the #83squad !!! 😁🙌🏽🌟

@83thefilm @kabirkhankk 🏏 🎥 🎞”

In his next tweets, he wrote, “Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! 😉❤

@deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! 🏏🎥🎞Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk 😄🙌🏽 #83squad”

Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! 😉❤@deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! 🏏🎥🎞

Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk 😄🙌🏽 #83squad pic.twitter.com/saL8QdmYpE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2019

“Good times in Glasgow! 😂🤣😅 #83squad @83thefilm 🏏🎥🎞 @deepikapadukone @kabirkhankk.”

Reportedly, Deepika will be spending time with Romi to prepare for the character. The actress was quoted as saying to Bombay Times, “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better.”

The film which also stars Saqib Saleem, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Nishant Dahhiya and R Badree is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Meanwhile, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which is slated for January 10, 2020.

