Chhapaak: ‘A Happy Halfway’ Wrap Up For Deepika Padukone & Team In Delhi!

Deepika Padukone has been shooting for her upcoming much-anticipated movie, Chhapaak, in Delhi since quite a few days. The Internet has been abuzz with the videos and pictures from the sets. Just recently, a video from the sets was leaked in which DP and Vikrant Massey were shooting for a kissing sequence. The video caught many eyeballs and went viral immediately.

Now the latest is that Team Chhapaak including Deepika, Vikrant and director Meghna Gulzar has wrapped up the Delhi schedule.

Meghna took to Twitter and made the announcement. She posted a couple of pictures of the team and wrote-

Deepika plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film. Laxmi was just 15 years old when she survived an acid attack. She was attacked by three boys for refusing the marriage proposal from one of them.

Deepika’s character name in the film is Malti. An official first look of Deepika from Chhapaak was released earlier and it received great response from all over. Talking about teh film, Deepika had said, “A character that will stay with me forever. It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it.”

Chhapaak will hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020 which will be almost 2 years since her last release Padmaavat.

