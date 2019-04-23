Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah: Jethalal Cracks A Big Deal!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode 2714: Political leader Sevaklal asks for an efficient smartphone and Jethalal is worried that if he would take it for free. Natu and Bagha guide Sevaklal to the godown, to show the sample piece of Titoo mobile. Impressed with the low cost and design, Sevaklal orders 1000 pieces of Titoo mobiles and shares that the amount will be paid by Jethalal’s business friend Paresh. For Jethalal’s surprise, Sevaklal orders 5000 more cell phones of Titoo mobiles.

Freed from the tension of mobile sale, Jethalal is elated and orders delicacies and sweets for celebrating the deal and calls best friend Mehta, to share the good news. Jethalal also offers Bagha to take his fiancée Bavri for dinner.

Closing the shop early, Jethalal is back at home and shares about the deal with Bapuji and Tapu and serves sweets to both. Speaking about the celebration, Jethalal promises of watching a movie and having dinner in a good restaurant, on Sunday.

At Abdul’s soda shop, Jethalal distributes sweets and talks about the successful deal. Urged upon by Sodhi, Jethalal promises for a party with his friends. Moved from the deal’s topic, the discussion on election breaks in.

Speaking about voting importance, Jethalal shares that he creates awareness by asking every customer in his shop, to cast their vote. Dr.Hathi too, shares that he asks urges his patients to exercise their vote, while Sodhi states that he is observing a half day in his garage and allowing the workers to vote.

