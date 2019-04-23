Aamir Khan is known as one humble man because of various social causes that he’s indulged himself with. Recently, the actor was spotted in an Indigo flight travelling along with fellow passangers in the economy class, as he ditched the Business Class and the video of it is going viral all over the internet.

Netizens went all praises for the actor, sharing that this small act of the PK actor won their hearts! Aamir in the video can be sporting a blue cap along with spectacles and is all smiles. Although he seems to be feeling a bit awkward, it was worth the effort, at least for the passengers! We all wish we’re travelling by that flight right now, don’t we?

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the actor is currently working on the remake of Forrest Gump, which is titled as Lal Singh Chaddha, and the movie is set for a 2020 release.

Aamir earlier quoted, “When I sign a film, I first look at the story or the script…Actors and technicians are all a part of the film but it all begins with the writer. The writer is the origin and the most important aspect of the making of a film.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!