BREAKING: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS Leading The Forrest Gump Remake!

After months of speculations and rumours, birthday boy Aamir Khan finally announced his next film today. It’s an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and it is titled, Laal Singh Chadha.

The official rights have been bought by Viacom and Aamir Khan productions. It will be directed by Advait Chandan.

Making the annoucement on his 54th birthday, Aamir said, ” I have a news for all my fans. Lal Singh Chadha. It is being made by Viacom and Aamir Khan Productions. We have bought the rights. It is being directed by Advait Chandan. It is an official remake of Forrest gump. We have bought the rights from Paramount.”

Aamir said that he will be playing the role of a Sardar in the film. “I will be wearing a turban and will be losing 20 kgs for the role. I will have the slim and lean look for it. I have started prepping for the film and will start shooting from September. It will release next year.”

Aamir also said that he always liked Forrest Gump and found it to be a feel good film. He said, “I have always loved the film and it’s a feel good film. It is a film for whole family.”

He also said that they are working on his look for the film.

Well, now that’s a perfect gift for all the fans! Isn’t it?

