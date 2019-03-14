Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The Box Office Records We Know, The Perfection Behind It We Don’t!

The man of transformation and the record maker, Aamir Khan turns 54 today. One of the three Khans who are ruling the industry for over two and a half decades. Over the years, the actor has decrypted a formula of critical and commercial success, which many of the reigning stars have failed to obtain.

Aamir known for delivering one movie per year, is the epitome of perfection and very much justifies the tag of ‘Mr.Perfectionist’. Speaking about the box office number game, it’s the trend which has been started by none other than, Aamir.

Let’s take a look at the milestones achieved by Aamir Khan at the box office:

Inauguration of the 100 crore club at the domestic box office

Aamir Khan’s Ghajini was the first Indian movie to cross the celebrated mark of 100 crore in the domestic market. After taking a flying start, the action-thriller hit the century during the third-week run. Though Ghajini was a risky bet due to the experimental genre, the dedication of Aamir paid in a big way.

And the saga continues with 3 Idiots!

Breaking the 100 crore barrier, Aamir managed to surprise with his college guy looks in 3 Idiots. Scoring full marks in every department, the movie proved to be a record breaker of all sorts and was the first one to collect over 200 crores in India.

First 300 crore club entrant

After delivering first 100 and 200 crore movies, Aamir Khan’s satirical comedy, PK shattered the box office by raking over 300 crores. It was the first movie to entered the 300 crore club in India.

Highest grossing Indian movie worldwide

It took about 2 years for the making of Dangal, with the major reason being the physical transformation of Khan. The wrestling drama collected over 380 crores in India and performed way beyond the expectations in overseas, especially after the release in China. With a gigantic total of over 1800 crores, Dangal continues to be unbeatable.

All time highest opening of Bollywood

Last year’s Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan clocked the blockbuster start in India by making 50.75 crores (Hindi). It toppled Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year to become the highest Bollywood opener in the history.

Wishing the box office emperor on his birthday, we hope the actor establishes many more box office records with his upcoming projects.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!