David Harbour’s Hellboy Gets Its Release Date In India

The release of an upcoming American superhero flick, Hellboy, is been announced in India. It will arrive on the same day as its worldwide release. Starring David Harbour in the lead role, the movie is directed by Neil Marshall.

Superhero film Hellboy will release in India on April 12. PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment will bring the film to India, read a statement.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government’s secret Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defence.

The reboot is directed by Neil Marshall and stars David Harbour in the lead role. Hellboy also stars Daniel Dae Kim and Sasha Lane.

