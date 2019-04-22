Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Ropes In Sharman Joshi For A Pivotal Role?

After the failure of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan is in no mood to take any risk with his next Bollywood film. On his birthday he announced the remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump as Lal Singh Chaddha and that it will be released in 2020.

Rumour has it that he has finalised Sharman Joshi for quite an important role to play in the movie.

Aamir earlier quoted, “When I sign a film, I first look at the story or the script…Actors and technicians are all a part of the film but it all begins with the writer. The writer is the origin and the most important aspect of the making of a film.”

Aamir and Sharman has already worked together in 3 Idiots and people have loved their pair on the big screen and we can just hope that they create the same magic all over again.

