Kangana Ranaut Donates 1 Lakh & Rangoli Chandel – 1 Thousand To Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation!

After slamming several Bollywood actors for different reasons and attracting a lot of controversies, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have done something positive.

Rangoli recently announced on Twitter that Kangana has donated 1 lakh to Jalmitra i.e. Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation for the help of farmers. Along with Kangana, Rangoli also donated 1 thousand to farmers.

Rangoli took to Twitter and shared the screenshots of donation receipts. Along with the screenshots, she wrote-

Kangana donated 1 lakh and I donated 1 thousand to https://t.co/HEwmJ8t9eX please donate whatever you can to help our farmers, it’s not charity, we have been unfair to them for way too long…(contd) pic.twitter.com/tZnMbyrMlj — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019

She further wrote and suggested everyone to donate and show some gratitude towards farmers.

(Contd)…India got independence but still cruel British laws and policies weren’t changed to favour our farmers, we eat because of them, on this earth day let’s show our gratitude to “Dhartiputras “ our dear farmers 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 22, 2019

Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika which was a lukewarm success at the Box Office. She will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya which also stars Rajkummar Rao in lead.

