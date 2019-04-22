Bharat: This Viral Memes On Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are As Entertaining As Its Trailer!

Amidst so much anticipation, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, and expectedly it is proving out to be a treat for all Bhai lovers. An official adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father, the movie traces various life phases of Bharat essayed by Salman. While the 3 minutes and 11 seconds long promo was an entertaining ride for the viewers, some scenes featuring leading lady Katrina Kaif and Khan has grabbed the eyeballs of creative netizens, resulting in some hilarious memes.

When a website asks you to read Terms and Conditions. #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/CYlh1Xidjn — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer Food blogger Friend: I ate crispy fried bread with a dollop of butter and mashed potato curry with mint Me : What's that? Friend : Pav Bhaji Me : pic.twitter.com/yit3wCXw0M — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

If versatility has a face #BharatTrailer #Dabangg3 Salman in Salman in

Dabangg Bharat

1 2 3 pic.twitter.com/2xvQTWtPJe — Rahul..🔥☄ (@Rahul_RKF) April 22, 2019

Bhai Physics ke piche or Physics Bhai ke piche too much fun 🤣😂#BharatTrailer 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/STvuPtxRa6 — GOT Addictive S8E2 🐲 (@rkfanboy) April 22, 2019

