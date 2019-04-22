Bharat: This Viral Memes On Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Are As Entertaining As Its Trailer!

Amidst so much anticipation, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, and expectedly it is proving out to be a treat for all Bhai lovers. An official adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father, the movie traces various life phases of Bharat essayed by Salman. While the 3 minutes and 11 seconds long promo was an entertaining ride for the viewers, some scenes featuring leading lady Katrina Kaif and Khan has grabbed the eyeballs of creative netizens, resulting in some hilarious memes.
When a website asks you to read Terms and Conditions. #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/CYlh1Xidjn
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 22, 2019
When smartphone sellers explaining about Mobile phone….. #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/zzIGZajZ8q
— Tweetrollic ❁ (@ashvatthaama) April 22, 2019
Food blogger Friend: I ate crispy fried bread with a dollop of butter and mashed potato curry with mint
Me : What's that?
Friend : Pav Bhaji
Me : pic.twitter.com/yit3wCXw0M
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019
If versatility has a face #BharatTrailer #Dabangg3
Salman in Salman in
Dabangg Bharat
1 2 3 pic.twitter.com/2xvQTWtPJe
— Rahul..🔥☄ (@Rahul_RKF) April 22, 2019
Bhai Physics ke piche or Physics Bhai ke piche too much fun 🤣😂#BharatTrailer 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/STvuPtxRa6
— GOT Addictive S8E2 🐲 (@rkfanboy) April 22, 2019
*Indian prime minister #NarendraModi to his haters everytime*#BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/dSgkCoFdU8
— mahendra (@OMaddy2593) April 22, 2019
Been there done that
.
.#meme #memesdaily #humor #sarcasm #trending #humor #funny #bharat #salmankhan #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/RAMuiFOHzw
— TheComicWallah (@theCOMICWALLAH) April 20, 2019
Bhai bhai bhai#BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/Qb4vm9R0XQ
— aftab🇮🇳 (@biryani_babu) April 22, 2019
