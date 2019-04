A lip-locking scene of actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey from their upcoming film Chhapaak has been leaked online.

In the videos that have been doing the rounds on the Internet, the actors can be seen romancing each other at a terrace while shooting for the scene.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Also, the residents of the area are spotted watching the shoot and cheering for the actors as they kiss each other. In one of the videos, one of the residents can be heard saying, “Bache ko mat dikha (don’t show it to kids).”

Chhapaak is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika is portraying Laxmi in it. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

On her role, Deepika had said: “A character that will stay with me forever. It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully good things will come out of it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!